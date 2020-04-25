Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3,881.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,448 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $22,864,137.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,811,449. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $5.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,336,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (down from $360.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

