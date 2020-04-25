Brokerages Anticipate Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to post earnings per share of $0.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the lowest is ($1.50). Cullen/Frost Bankers reported earnings per share of $1.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 48%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $5.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $5.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $370.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 29.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on CFR shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.89.

In other news, Director Chris Avery acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.59 per share, with a total value of $235,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $392,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $22,989,911,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,925,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,937,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,767,000 after buying an additional 442,307 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,354,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,438,000 after buying an additional 229,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.51. The stock had a trading volume of 487,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,988. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $103.82.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

