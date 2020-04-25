Brokerages Anticipate Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) to post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). Galectin Therapeutics also reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Galectin Therapeutics.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

GALT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.88. 253,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,068. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GALT. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 40,578 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 20,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galectin Therapeutics (GALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.