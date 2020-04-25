Brokerages Anticipate JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is $2.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted earnings of $2.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $7.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $11.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.56.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,324 shares of company stock worth $11,443,088. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $3,908,541,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668,930 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,391 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,039,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,962,000 after buying an additional 1,895,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.71. 15,640,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,428,978. The firm has a market cap of $272.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

