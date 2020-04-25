Brokerages Anticipate Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Nabriva Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nabriva Therapeutics.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 179.92% and a negative net margin of 872.95%. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NBRV. HC Wainwright lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Nabriva Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.28.

NBRV remained flat at $$0.52 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,241. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $3.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $483.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,616.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 33,687 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.