Brokerages Expect Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Sientra posted earnings of ($0.91) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.52). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 110.93% and a negative net margin of 131.32%. The firm had revenue of $23.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Sientra from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens lowered their target price on Sientra from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Sientra from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.79. 1,292,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,885. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $84.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.96.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 63,557 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $375,621.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 16,506 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $99,036.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sientra in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sientra by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sientra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Sientra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

