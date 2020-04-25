Brokerages Expect Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.39. Wyndham Destinations posted earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to $6.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $6.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wyndham Destinations.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 92.76%. Wyndham Destinations’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $65.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $66.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Shares of NYSE WYND traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,303. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.45. Wyndham Destinations has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. This is a boost from Wyndham Destinations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 32,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 201,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

