Brokerages Set BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target at $44.11

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.11.

BBIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company.

BBIO traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.09. 314,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,792. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $48.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average of $29.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $74,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,761.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Thomas Henderson sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $69,639.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,019.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,470.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 594.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,141,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,095,000 after buying an additional 2,688,910 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 959,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,619,000 after buying an additional 158,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,329,000 after buying an additional 456,605 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 513.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 536,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,793,000 after buying an additional 448,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

