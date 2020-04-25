Brokerages Set Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) PT at $27.00

Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

CAE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised CAE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. CIBC raised CAE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CAE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

NYSE CAE traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $13.94. The company had a trading volume of 409,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,489. CAE has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $31.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. CAE had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $699.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.0828 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. CAE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in CAE by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in CAE by 796.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in CAE by 302.6% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

