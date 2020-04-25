Brokerages Set Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) Price Target at C$33.80

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.15.

CNQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$34.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. CSFB decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.60 per share, with a total value of C$158,970.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,567.76. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$30.10 per share, with a total value of C$301,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 93,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,802,249.80.

CNQ stock traded up C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,527,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,759,063. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.13. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$9.80 and a 1-year high of C$42.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$18.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.