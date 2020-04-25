Brokerages Set Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) Price Target at $26.00

Shares of Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Catasys in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Catasys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Catasys in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Get Catasys alerts:

In other Catasys news, COO Curtis Medeiros bought 21,835 shares of Catasys stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $234,507.90. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Catasys by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 278,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Catasys by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 208,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Catasys by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Catasys by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Catasys by 715.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 35,763 shares during the last quarter. 19.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CATS traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.56. 597,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.27 million, a PE ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.20. Catasys has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $32.55.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catasys will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Catasys

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Catasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.