Brokerages Set Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) Price Target at $14.60

Shares of Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNLN. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Greenlane from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Greenlane from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Greenlane by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 208,125 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenlane in the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 9,420.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 683,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 676,659 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 162,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 103,060 shares during the last quarter. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenlane stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.28. 112,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,497. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Greenlane has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $20.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $37.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.88 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 35.93% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Greenlane will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

