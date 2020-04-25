Brokerages Set HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Price Target at $42.00

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

HSBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HSBC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

HSBC stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $24.98. 2,343,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,741,825. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $101.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. HSBC has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $44.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average of $35.22.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.25). HSBC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that HSBC will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 252,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,858,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in HSBC by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in HSBC by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

