Brokerages Set Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Target Price at $76.17

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.17.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.49. The stock had a trading volume of 56,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,702. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 52-week low of $43.58 and a 52-week high of $85.24. The firm has a market cap of $674.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.95 and a 200 day moving average of $71.16.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.86 million. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a net margin of 44.58% and a return on equity of 15.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRET. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 77,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 27,308 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Real Estate Trust Reit

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

