Brokerages Set Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) Price Target at €26.86

Shares of Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €26.86 ($31.23).

JEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Get Jenoptik alerts:

JEN stock traded down €0.95 ($1.10) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €17.07 ($19.85). 84,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,081. Jenoptik has a 52 week low of €12.99 ($15.10) and a 52 week high of €36.80 ($42.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €16.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of €23.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44.

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.