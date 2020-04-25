Brokerages Set MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Price Target at $2.75

Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get MannKind alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,059. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30. MannKind has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $266.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.15.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $15.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MannKind will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in MannKind by 5,998.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 19,074 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in MannKind by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in MannKind by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 34,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 18,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.