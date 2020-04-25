Brokerages Set Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target at $26.80

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

MIRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.41. The company had a trading volume of 20,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,910. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.79. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $28.31. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

