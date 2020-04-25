Brokerages Set Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Price Target at $11.00

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

In other Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital news, insider Arthur H. Penn purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $80,710.00. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 100,250 shares of company stock worth $482,061 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 52,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 9.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 323.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. 36.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PFLT traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.47. 184,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,162. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.41. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $13.42.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.15 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

