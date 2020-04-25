Brokerages Set Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) Price Target at C$18.02

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VET. Raymond James reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of VET traded down C$0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.19. 2,990,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,013,107. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.20 and a 1 year high of C$36.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$388.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$390.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

