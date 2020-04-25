BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One BUZZCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and YoBit. During the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. BUZZCoin has a market cap of $302,107.35 and $25.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BUZZCoin Coin Profile

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info . BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BUZZCoin

BUZZCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BUZZCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

