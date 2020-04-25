Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.
CADE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $13.25 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.
In related news, Director Marc J. Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $403,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 391,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,979.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 59,447 shares of company stock worth $782,861. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE CADE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.39. 1,386,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,353. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $673.89 million, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.29. Cadence Bancorp has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $23.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $194.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.15 million. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 20.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.
Cadence Bancorp Company Profile
Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.
