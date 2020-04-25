Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

CADE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $13.25 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Marc J. Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $403,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 391,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,979.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 59,447 shares of company stock worth $782,861. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 39,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Cadence Bancorp by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CADE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.39. 1,386,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,353. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $673.89 million, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.29. Cadence Bancorp has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $23.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $194.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.15 million. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 20.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.