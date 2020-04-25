Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $72.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.55.

Shares of CDNS traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,124,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.51 and its 200-day moving average is $68.94.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 55.35%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James J. Cowie sold 8,050 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $429,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,724 shares in the company, valued at $4,195,989.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $94,777.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,845 shares of company stock valued at $17,567,022 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,738,711,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,353,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,689,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $857,060,000 after purchasing an additional 53,831 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,562,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $593,891,000 after buying an additional 151,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,819,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,039,000 after buying an additional 72,346 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

