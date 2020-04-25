Caledonian Trust (LON:CNN) Trading 10.7% Higher

Caledonian Trust PLC (LON:CNN) shares traded up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 155 ($2.04), 408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.84).

The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 164.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 189.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57.

Caledonian Trust (LON:CNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (1.66) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Caledonian Trust PLC operates as a property investment and development company in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Towngrade Securities plc and changed its name to Caledonian Trust PLC in June 1988. Caledonian Trust PLC was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

