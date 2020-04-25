Calix (NYSE:CALX) Stock Price Up 28.6%

Shares of Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) rose 28.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $9.84, approximately 2,221,881 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 531% from the average daily volume of 351,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

CALX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $420.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. Calix had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Calix Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Calix news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $7,432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 10,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 23,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About Calix (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

