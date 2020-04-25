Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CMBM. Zacks Investment Research cut Cambium Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Cambium Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Cambium Networks from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.33.

Cambium Networks stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,641. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $144.33 million and a PE ratio of -17.97.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $64.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Atul Bhatnagar purchased 14,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $92,741.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 570.1% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 502,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 427,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 292,949 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 25,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

