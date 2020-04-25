Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap (NYSE:SNAP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Snap in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, January 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.54.

Shares of SNAP traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,086,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,403,752. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 5.29. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.90.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.01 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.64% and a negative net margin of 55.40%. Snap’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $99,424.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 258,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,497,084.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $475,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,651.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,627,204 shares of company stock valued at $53,859,838.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Snap by 2,335.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 9,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

