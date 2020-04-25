Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Cut to $242.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $243.00 to $242.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CP. Raymond James downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Desjardins reiterated a hold rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $272.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $264.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $380.00 to $359.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $300.36.

Shares of CP stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $227.98. The company had a trading volume of 394,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,507. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $275.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.41. The company has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,475,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,396,058,000 after purchasing an additional 95,049 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,224,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,331,868,000 after purchasing an additional 879,056 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,046,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $777,805,000 after purchasing an additional 100,807 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $567,755,000 after purchasing an additional 346,723 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,169,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $553,188,000 after purchasing an additional 209,348 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

