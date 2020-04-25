Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Cut to $335.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $359.00 to $335.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $272.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $293.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $288.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $380.00 to $359.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $300.36.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.98. 394,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,507. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $173.26 and a 52-week high of $275.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

