Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Given a C$10.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC cut their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Canfor Pulp Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

TSE:CFX traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$5.58. The company had a trading volume of 54,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,360. Canfor Pulp Products has a fifty-two week low of C$4.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $364.01 million and a P/E ratio of -11.95.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$247.50 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

