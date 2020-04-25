Canfor (TSE:CFP) Given a C$10.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on Canfor (TSE:CFP) in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

CFP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canfor from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canfor from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canfor from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canfor from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of TSE:CFP traded up C$0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$8.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,786. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $961.68 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00. Canfor has a 12-month low of C$6.11 and a 12-month high of C$15.99.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.52) by C$0.46. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canfor will post 0.230293 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

