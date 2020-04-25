Cannabix Technologies (CNSX:BLO) Trading Down 3.6%

Cannabix Technologies Inc (CNSX:BLO)’s stock price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.41, 75,196 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 301,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.60.

Cannabix Technologies Company Profile (CNSX:BLO)

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for law enforcement and the work place in North America. It develops drug-testing devices that will detect tetrahydrocannabinol using breath samples at roadside and identify drivers under the influence of marijuana. The company was formerly known as West Point Resources Inc and changed its name to Cannabix Technologies Inc in August 2014.

