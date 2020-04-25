Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$9.60 and last traded at C$9.80, approximately 3,700 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 8,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.37.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.74.

Get Canso Credit Income Fund alerts:

In other news, Director Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.99 per share, with a total value of C$82,735.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 375,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,373,741.94. Insiders have acquired 10,400 shares of company stock worth $94,188 over the last 90 days.

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Lysander Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Canada. The fund primarily invests in corporate bonds. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up and deep value approach to create its portfolio.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Canso Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canso Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.