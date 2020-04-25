Capital Properties (OTCMKTS:CPTP) Shares Up 3.6%

Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP) shot up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.50, 748 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Capital Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Capital Properties alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31.

Capital Properties, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leasing of land in downtown Providence, Rhode Island under long-term ground leases. It owns approximately 18 acres in the Capital Center consisting of 13 individual parcels; owns and leases an undeveloped parcel of land adjacent to the Capital Center for public parking purposes on a short-term basis; and leases 23 outdoor advertising locations along interstate and primary highways in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.