Cardano Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $122.83 Million (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, LiteBit.eu, CoinFalcon and Gate.io. Cardano has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $122.83 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cardano has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006172 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00019629 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008247 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.42 or 0.02255475 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000718 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00019632 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Gate.io, Altcoin Trader, Huobi, Cryptomate, ABCC, LiteBit.eu, DragonEX, Coinnest, Indodax, Bithumb, HitBTC, OTCBTC, Cryptohub, Exmo, Cryptopia, Binance, Coinbe, CoinFalcon, Bitbns, OKEx, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

