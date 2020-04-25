Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 75.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,308 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.32. 1,963,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,148. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.4811 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on Cardinal Health to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

