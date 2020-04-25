CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.60 Million

Brokerages expect CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) to report sales of $146.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.20 million to $160.90 million. CarGurus posted sales of $135.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year sales of $540.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $397.70 million to $681.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $680.49 million, with estimates ranging from $593.60 million to $775.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $158.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.80 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 7.16%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered CarGurus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on CarGurus from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CarGurus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on CarGurus from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of CARG stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.95. 4,356,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,562. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 53.92, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.07. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $42.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.64.

In related news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $241,080.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,818,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,508,974.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $595,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 185,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,136,342.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,398 shares of company stock valued at $4,901,601. Corporate insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 900.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

