Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.12% of Carriage Services worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Carriage Services by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael Loeffel bought 2,250 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $36,495.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 14,928 shares in the company, valued at $242,132.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $26,931.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,256,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,854,415.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,202 shares of company stock valued at $296,894 and sold 28,274 shares valued at $447,336. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Carriage Services stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.75. 87,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,230. The stock has a market cap of $265.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. Carriage Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.19.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $71.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.17 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 9.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

