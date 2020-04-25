Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) will report earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.24). Carvana posted earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 98.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carvana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.28.

Shares of Carvana stock traded up $4.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.24. 2,259,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,881,379. Carvana has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $115.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 2.24.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 555,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,937,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,185,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $29,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Carvana by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Carvana by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 114,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

