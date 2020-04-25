Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

CVNA has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra lowered shares of Carvana from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.28.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana stock traded up $4.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,259,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,379. Carvana has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $115.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 98.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Carvana will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $29,410,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 555,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,020.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 52,937,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,185,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 202.8% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 872,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,613,000 after purchasing an additional 584,622 shares during the period. CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,774,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,431,000 after acquiring an additional 170,087 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at $11,099,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 200,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after acquiring an additional 96,139 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 726.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 73,736 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.