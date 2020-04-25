CASINO GUICHARD/S (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Shares Down 1.6%

CASINO GUICHARD/S (OTCMKTS:CGUSY)’s share price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $7.61, 605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CGUSY shares. Societe Generale raised shares of CASINO GUICHARD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of CASINO GUICHARD/S in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.70.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme operates as a food retailer in France and internationally. It operates through France Retail, Latam Retail, and E-commerce segments. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, discount stores, and e-commerce sites; and cash and carry stores, as well as restaurants.

