Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.2% of Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $14,912,310,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,656,000 after buying an additional 909,436 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $754,296,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,780,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,943,000 after buying an additional 230,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,540,000 after buying an additional 2,347,888 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.26.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,045,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,736,108. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.81 and a 200 day moving average of $132.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

