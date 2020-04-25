CCUniverse (UVU) Hits Market Capitalization of $1,853.86

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded 41% lower against the dollar. One CCUniverse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $1,853.86 and approximately $11,368.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000142 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000210 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000215 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000108 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

UVU is a token. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,837,570 tokens. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org

CCUniverse Token Trading

CCUniverse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

