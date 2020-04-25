Centamin (LON:CEY) PT Raised to GBX 148 at Berenberg Bank

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 137 ($1.80) to GBX 148 ($1.95) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CEY. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Centamin from GBX 127 ($1.67) to GBX 135 ($1.78) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.30) price objective (up previously from GBX 160 ($2.10)) on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Centamin from GBX 135 ($1.78) to GBX 115 ($1.51) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 141.33 ($1.86).

CEY stock traded up GBX 3.45 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 167.85 ($2.21). 8,823,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,320,000. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 125.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 123.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49. Centamin has a 52 week low of GBX 83.32 ($1.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 162.40 ($2.14).

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

