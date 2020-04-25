Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.69.

NASDAQ:CDEV traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.62. 43,645,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,809,128. The company has a market capitalization of $160.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Steven J. Shapiro acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 146,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Glyphis purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 708,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,021.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

