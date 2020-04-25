Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $90.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $75.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CERN. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cerner from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cerner from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cerner from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.48.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.75. 1,620,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195,710. Cerner has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $80.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.05.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 29.88%.

In other Cerner news, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $1,373,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $15,102,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,421,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,969,000 after acquiring an additional 193,974 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,702,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,642,000 after buying an additional 350,203 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,038,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,008,000 after buying an additional 128,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,974,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,404,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,479,000 after buying an additional 432,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.