CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Shares Down 4.5%

CGX Energy Inc (CVE:OYL)’s stock price was down 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.32, approximately 80,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 49,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.56. The stock has a market cap of $88.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.26.

CGX Energy Company Profile (CVE:OYL)

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. As of April 6, 2018, it held interests in three petroleum agreements, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks covering an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

