Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.64.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Chegg from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.47. 1,301,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,351. Chegg has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a current ratio of 11.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.21. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.05 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 86,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $3,467,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,574,645.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael A. Osier sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $1,061,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 416,741 shares in the company, valued at $18,436,621.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,042 shares of company stock worth $12,681,030 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Chegg by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 105,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Chegg by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at $871,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 150,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

