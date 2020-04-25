China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

CEA has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

NYSE:CEA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,491. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average is $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEA. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, cargo handling, tour operations, air catering, and other extended transportation services.

