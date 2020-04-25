China Tower (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Shares Down 4%

Shares of China Tower Corp Ltd (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) dropped 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21, approximately 10,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 44,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

CHWRF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank cut shares of China Tower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. New Street Research raised shares of China Tower to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23.

China Tower Corporation Limited provides telecommunication tower infrastructure services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers towers, and shelters or cabinets; and ancillary equipment to telecommunication services providers for installation of their telecommunications equipment.

