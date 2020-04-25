Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $800.00 Price Target at Barclays

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price cut by Barclays from $855.00 to $800.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CMG. Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $1,000.00 price target (up previously from $975.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $903.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $969.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $925.00 to $850.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $844.57.

NYSE:CMG traded up $15.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $882.47. The company had a trading volume of 530,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,527. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $685.34 and a 200 day moving average of $793.76. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.93. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $940.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 347,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $881.16, for a total value of $306,379,332.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $515,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at $16,008,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 425,628 shares of company stock valued at $373,517,621. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 68.9% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 339.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $7,950,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 2,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

